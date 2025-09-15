Previous
When Plans Change by okvalle
When Plans Change

I had planned to capture the ferry on Tinnsjø today, since I was driving empty from Rjukan. The ferry is the sister ship of the one that was sunk during World War II to stop the heavy water transport — a dramatic chapter in Norwegian history.

But the weather was heavy, dark, and rainy, and there was no good place for me to park the bus. On the way home, I came up with another idea: I placed a small light inside a physalis — a Chinese lantern — and photographed it. The shadow of the fruit is clearly visible through the delicate, dried shell.

Sometimes the best images happen when plans change.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

