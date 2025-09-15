When Plans Change

I had planned to capture the ferry on Tinnsjø today, since I was driving empty from Rjukan. The ferry is the sister ship of the one that was sunk during World War II to stop the heavy water transport — a dramatic chapter in Norwegian history.



But the weather was heavy, dark, and rainy, and there was no good place for me to park the bus. On the way home, I came up with another idea: I placed a small light inside a physalis — a Chinese lantern — and photographed it. The shadow of the fruit is clearly visible through the delicate, dried shell.



Sometimes the best images happen when plans change.