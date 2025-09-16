Circle of Reflection

Sometimes the eye catches beauty where none was expected. At Sundvollen Hotel, as I dropped off my passengers, I noticed a simple iron ring set into the top of a stone pillar. Rainwater had gathered there, turning the surface into a mirror. With a single autumn leaf caught at its side, the ring was transformed — metal, rust, and reflection becoming a quiet composition. Proof once again that the best images often reveal themselves in unplanned moments, when the ordinary world suddenly shows its hidden poetry.