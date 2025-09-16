Previous
Circle of Reflection by okvalle
Photo 1721

Circle of Reflection

Sometimes the eye catches beauty where none was expected. At Sundvollen Hotel, as I dropped off my passengers, I noticed a simple iron ring set into the top of a stone pillar. Rainwater had gathered there, turning the surface into a mirror. With a single autumn leaf caught at its side, the ring was transformed — metal, rust, and reflection becoming a quiet composition. Proof once again that the best images often reveal themselves in unplanned moments, when the ordinary world suddenly shows its hidden poetry.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

