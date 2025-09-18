Waiting for Opportunity

Today I accompanied my wife to Oslo for a job interview. Travelling by car makes it easier than navigating public transport, especially when you’re not used to the city.



Finding a job that matches her university degree from Africa has been difficult. Although her education is fully recognized by NOKUT here in Norway, the challenge is the lack of Norwegian work experience. She has applied for many positions, but too often there is no reply at all — something I find deeply disrespectful.



Here she sits, waiting for the chance to step into the room and show what she can offer.