Previous
Waiting for Opportunity by okvalle
Photo 1723

Waiting for Opportunity

Today I accompanied my wife to Oslo for a job interview. Travelling by car makes it easier than navigating public transport, especially when you’re not used to the city.

Finding a job that matches her university degree from Africa has been difficult. Although her education is fully recognized by NOKUT here in Norway, the challenge is the lack of Norwegian work experience. She has applied for many positions, but too often there is no reply at all — something I find deeply disrespectful.

Here she sits, waiting for the chance to step into the room and show what she can offer.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
472% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great image with this composition.
(And good luck with job hunting)
September 18th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
@johnfalconer I appreciate that — the composition felt right in the moment, and your good luck wishes are truly encouraging.
September 18th, 2025  
Lin ace
A lovely capture - sending good thoughts for her job seeking.
September 18th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
@linnypinny Many thanks for the warm words and encouragement, it means a lot to us.
September 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact