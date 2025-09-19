Quiet Among the Rush

Sometimes the backup photo becomes the keeper. I captured this image at our garage in Filipstadveien, Oslo — right next to the four-lane E18, where hundreds of cars rush in and out of the Opera Tunnel every minute.



And yet, despite the constant traffic just meters away, the scene here feels calm and still. A reminder that pockets of quiet can be found even in the busiest of places.



It also shows why I always take a safety shot: even when the later attempt doesn’t quite work out, the first capture can hold its own unexpected beauty.