Previous
Quiet Among the Rush by okvalle
Photo 1724

Quiet Among the Rush

Sometimes the backup photo becomes the keeper. I captured this image at our garage in Filipstadveien, Oslo — right next to the four-lane E18, where hundreds of cars rush in and out of the Opera Tunnel every minute.

And yet, despite the constant traffic just meters away, the scene here feels calm and still. A reminder that pockets of quiet can be found even in the busiest of places.

It also shows why I always take a safety shot: even when the later attempt doesn’t quite work out, the first capture can hold its own unexpected beauty.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
472% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact