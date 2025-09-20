The Best Camera

Today I drove a group of African Catholics to Oslo for an event at St. Joseph’s Church. With my African wife in mind, they welcomed me as family — I was everyone’s in-law for the day.



On my way back, I passed Sigrid Undset’s square and noticed a beautiful reflection. But when I reached for my camera, the battery was dead — I had forgotten to turn it off yesterday.



That’s when I remembered the words of photographer Chase Jarvis: ‘The best camera is the one that’s with you.’ So today, my phone became the best camera I had. And though it may not be the most advanced model, it captured the moment just fine.



Later, when I picked them up again, they brought food and pastries to share with me. A simple gesture that turned a driving job into a day of kindness, warmth, and unexpected connection.