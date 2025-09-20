Previous
The Best Camera by okvalle
Photo 1725

The Best Camera

Today I drove a group of African Catholics to Oslo for an event at St. Joseph’s Church. With my African wife in mind, they welcomed me as family — I was everyone’s in-law for the day.

On my way back, I passed Sigrid Undset’s square and noticed a beautiful reflection. But when I reached for my camera, the battery was dead — I had forgotten to turn it off yesterday.

That’s when I remembered the words of photographer Chase Jarvis: ‘The best camera is the one that’s with you.’ So today, my phone became the best camera I had. And though it may not be the most advanced model, it captured the moment just fine.

Later, when I picked them up again, they brought food and pastries to share with me. A simple gesture that turned a driving job into a day of kindness, warmth, and unexpected connection.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
472% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's super. You managed to capture it! And how lovely that they were a kind and sharing group who included you.
September 20th, 2025  
moni kozi
Lovely shot. I also love the story you shared
September 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact