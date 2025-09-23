Previous
The Voice of Experience by okvalle
The Voice of Experience

Standing before us, he carried the calm authority of someone who has seen the road at its worst. Once a police officer, now an investigator of accidents and an instructor trusted across Norway, he speaks not only with knowledge but with the weight of lived experience. What struck me most was how he made every exercise feel engaging and alive. We returned to the classroom with smiles on our faces — and with the certainty that these lessons will stay with us.

Today’s training offered many perspectives — from practical exercises and fire drills to small, unexpected details. A few of those moments are shared in the albums alongside this main image.
23rd September 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
