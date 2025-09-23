The Voice of Experience

Standing before us, he carried the calm authority of someone who has seen the road at its worst. Once a police officer, now an investigator of accidents and an instructor trusted across Norway, he speaks not only with knowledge but with the weight of lived experience. What struck me most was how he made every exercise feel engaging and alive. We returned to the classroom with smiles on our faces — and with the certainty that these lessons will stay with us.



Today’s training offered many perspectives — from practical exercises and fire drills to small, unexpected details. A few of those moments are shared in the albums alongside this main image.