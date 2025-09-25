Previous
One Species, Two Stories by okvalle
One Species, Two Stories

Today’s challenge was to explore contrasts. On the rooftop terrace, where the flower boxes have stood untended for years, I found them gathered in silence: blossoms of the same kind, yet telling very different stories. One still burns bright in yellow, alive and reaching for the sun. Beside it, its kin has withered, dried, and surrendered its seeds to the wind. The contrast is not between strangers, but within one species — life and decline unfolding side by side, bound by the same fragile cycle.
Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
Photo Details

