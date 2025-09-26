Cousins, Almost Twins

Today’s challenge was portrait, and I hoped to capture more than just a likeness — I wanted to hold a bond. These two cousins, born only months apart, have been my companions through this professional driver training course: group work, shared tasks, and hours of practical driving. Their laughter comes easily, their presence steady, and in this moment the camera caught not only their kinship, but the spirit of a week spent learning and working side by side. A portrait, yes, but also a glimpse of trust, friendship, and the quiet joy of connection.