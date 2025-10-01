Previous
Reflections in Harmony by okvalle
Reflections in Harmony

The swans moved with quiet grace, mirrored perfectly in the water. Each ripple, each reflection seemed to echo the calm of the moment. Watching them glide side by side felt like witnessing a duet — not of music, but of stillness and light.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
