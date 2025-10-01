Sign up
Previous
Photo 1736
Reflections in Harmony
The swans moved with quiet grace, mirrored perfectly in the water. Each ripple, each reflection seemed to echo the calm of the moment. Watching them glide side by side felt like witnessing a duet — not of music, but of stillness and light.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st October 2025 10:16am
