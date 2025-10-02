Sign up
Photo 1737
Finally back!
Finally got my Canon EOS 90D back from repair. Expensive fix, but good to have it home again. Picked it up at the local supermarket, where the friendly staff handed it over with a smile — making the reunion feel even better.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
