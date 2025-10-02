Previous
Finally back! by okvalle
Photo 1737

Finally back!

Finally got my Canon EOS 90D back from repair. Expensive fix, but good to have it home again. Picked it up at the local supermarket, where the friendly staff handed it over with a smile — making the reunion feel even better.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
475% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact