Buses Return to the New Bridge

Today the buses rolled across Drammen’s new city bridge for the first time.
Since May 1, 2022, no public transport had crossed here — the old bridge closed and the city waited.
Now the bright yellow buses glide over the clean lines of the new bridge, framed by autumn colors and the familiar spire of Bragernes Church.
The official opening will take place on October 25, and I hope to be there.
I like to see this image side by side with the one I captured on the very last day the old bridge was in service: https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-05-01