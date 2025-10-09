Previous
Farewell in Morning Light

After 633 kilometres on the road, a night at Quality Hotel Skjærgården in Langesund felt like coming to rest beside the sea.
As I sat in the quiet restaurant, the first light of day spilled across the water — a golden sunrise unfolding with slow grace.
Later, I drove a group from Skien to Gardermoen, my final journey with the bus that has carried me for more than a year.
There was a touch of sadness in handing over the keys, but the day had begun with beauty — sunlight breaking through, as if to remind me that every ending holds its own light.
Ole Kristian Valle

