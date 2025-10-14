Previous
Autumn Camouflage by okvalle
Photo 1749

Autumn Camouflage

Parked beneath a crown of gold,
the orange car seemed to belong to the season itself —
as if autumn had painted it into the scene.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
479% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact