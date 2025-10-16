Previous
Forgotten Strength by okvalle
Photo 1751

Forgotten Strength

By the roadside at Vik, near Sundvollen, stands an old Ford C500 — also known as the Thames Trader in Britain. I’ve passed this truck many times without stopping, but today the light was soft and forgiving, and the moment finally felt right. Once a proud worker on Norwegian roads, it now rests in quiet dignity, its rust and faded paint telling stories only time can write. The faded flag on the door hints at a past with Fred. Olsen — perhaps once part of their transport fleet, now quietly retired by the roadside.
Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
