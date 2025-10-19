Previous
Frosted Silence by okvalle
Photo 1754

Frosted Silence

A tiny world of frost and moss — unnoticed by most, yet shining like a jewel in the morning light. Sometimes beauty hides right beside the camera bag.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
480% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact