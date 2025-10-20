Previous
Reflections of Skippy and Anny by okvalle
Reflections of Skippy and Anny

In the calm harbour, two old wooden boats rest side by side — Skippy and Anny — their faded paint and mirrored hulls whispering stories of salt, wind, and time.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Oli Lindenskov
Vakurt😊👍
October 20th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely scene.
October 20th, 2025  
