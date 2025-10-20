Sign up
Photo 1755
Reflections of Skippy and Anny
In the calm harbour, two old wooden boats rest side by side — Skippy and Anny — their faded paint and mirrored hulls whispering stories of salt, wind, and time.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Oli Lindenskov
Vakurt😊👍
October 20th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely scene.
October 20th, 2025
