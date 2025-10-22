Sign up
Previous
Photo 1757
Passing by
A grey wall, graffiti, and a passer-by — a small slice of city life. I waited for someone to walk through the frame, and in that moment, the still scene found its pulse.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2705
photos
51
followers
23
following
481% complete
View this month »
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
Latest from all albums
213
1754
1755
214
41
1756
1757
215
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd October 2025 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
You timed it beautifully
October 22nd, 2025
