Passing by by okvalle
Photo 1757

Passing by

A grey wall, graffiti, and a passer-by — a small slice of city life. I waited for someone to walk through the frame, and in that moment, the still scene found its pulse.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
You timed it beautifully
October 22nd, 2025  
