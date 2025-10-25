Previous
Under the Chestnut Tree by okvalle
Under the Chestnut Tree

She stood beneath the golden leaves, sheltered from the soft rain.
The city buzzed around her, yet she seemed to belong to a quieter world — one of her own thoughts, framed by autumn’s fading warmth.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
moni kozi
I love the spiral that the leavrs of all the trees draw in this photo
October 25th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Vakurt👍
October 25th, 2025  
