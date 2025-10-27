Previous
At the Utøya Memorial by okvalle
Photo 1762

At the Utøya Memorial

After sunset we stopped by the memorial overlooking the Utøya ferry landing. The evening light was soft and blue, the lake calm. My wife stood quietly by the sculpted pillars, looking toward the island — a place that still carries the weight of what happened here.

Each pillar represents one of the lives lost on Utøya. I come to this place often with passengers, and it always affects me. The silence seems deeper here, the reflections on the water heavier. The last time I was here, it was with members of AUF — returning, remembering. Today, I just stood for a while, grateful for the stillness and the fading light.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
482% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Vøkur mynd, ja hatta gloymur mann ongantíð 🥲
October 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What beautiful thoughts and such a tender image. Your lady is beautiful too.
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact