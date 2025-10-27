At the Utøya Memorial

After sunset we stopped by the memorial overlooking the Utøya ferry landing. The evening light was soft and blue, the lake calm. My wife stood quietly by the sculpted pillars, looking toward the island — a place that still carries the weight of what happened here.



Each pillar represents one of the lives lost on Utøya. I come to this place often with passengers, and it always affects me. The silence seems deeper here, the reflections on the water heavier. The last time I was here, it was with members of AUF — returning, remembering. Today, I just stood for a while, grateful for the stillness and the fading light.