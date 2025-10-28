Previous
Åssiden Chapel by okvalle
Åssiden Chapel

I brought out my old Canon G16 today, just to see how it feels to use it again.
This is Åssiden Chapel in Drammen — a log-built, national romantic chapel with a long and layered history.

Originally consecrated in 1899 as St. Laurentii Church for Drammen’s Catholic community, it was later gifted to the Åssiden parish and moved here in 1996. Designed by Ole Sverre and built by Cleve-Hansen, it seats around 120 people and is still used for funerals, weddings, baptisms, and occasional services.

For me, this place holds something more personal — both my parents were laid to rest from this chapel.
Ole Kristian Valle

