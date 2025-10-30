Previous
The Old Master by okvalle
Photo 1765

The Old Master

Today’s photo is of The Old Master — the ancient oak in Krødsherad municipality.
Some time ago, I stopped here hoping to capture it dressed in full autumn colors, but I was too early then, and ended up photographing Villa Fridheim instead.

Today, as I drove past on my way to Norefjell Ski & Spa with passengers from Akershus County Council, I noticed that the tree had finally turned golden. On my return, heading toward Utøya to pick up the next group, I took the time to stop and walk around it once more.

The oak, known from Jørgen Moe’s poem “Den gamle Mester”, is estimated to be nearly a thousand years old, with a trunk over seven meters around. Its protection was one of the earliest victories for what would later become The Norwegian Society for the Conservation of Nature.

I’ve photographed this tree in different seasons — in snow, in spring light, and now again in the calm of late autumn. Each time I return, it feels like meeting an old friend — steadfast, silent, and timeless.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
483% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact