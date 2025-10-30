The Old Master

Today’s photo is of The Old Master — the ancient oak in Krødsherad municipality.

Some time ago, I stopped here hoping to capture it dressed in full autumn colors, but I was too early then, and ended up photographing Villa Fridheim instead.



Today, as I drove past on my way to Norefjell Ski & Spa with passengers from Akershus County Council, I noticed that the tree had finally turned golden. On my return, heading toward Utøya to pick up the next group, I took the time to stop and walk around it once more.



The oak, known from Jørgen Moe’s poem “Den gamle Mester”, is estimated to be nearly a thousand years old, with a trunk over seven meters around. Its protection was one of the earliest victories for what would later become The Norwegian Society for the Conservation of Nature.



I’ve photographed this tree in different seasons — in snow, in spring light, and now again in the calm of late autumn. Each time I return, it feels like meeting an old friend — steadfast, silent, and timeless.