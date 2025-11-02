Previous
Symmetry of Steel and Colour by okvalle
Symmetry of Steel and Colour

It turned into a long day — more than fourteen hours on the road.
I picked up two football teams from Ålesund at Oslo Airport, one heading for Stabekk and the other for Sandefjord.
Before taking them to their matches, both teams had a short stay at Thon Hotel Oslofjord, giving me a rare break and a chance to look for a few quiet moments with my camera.
Inside the hotel, I was drawn to this bold, almost Art Deco–like design around the elevators — a precise geometry that seemed to balance the chaos of a long day on the road.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
wow with the reflections it's quite amazing
November 3rd, 2025  
