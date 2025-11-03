Previous
Morning Calm on the Fjord by okvalle
Morning Calm on the Fjord

I had planned a different subject for today, but changed my mind when I saw the stillness over Drammensfjorden.
What began as a safety shot became the image I kept — a tugboat moving quietly across the calm water, a pair of birds in flight, and thin steam rising from the NorGips factory in the distance.
I used my little Canon G16 again, the camera that now always travels with me.
As the day went on, the mist grew thicker, wrapping the landscape in silence — beautiful in its own way, though not ideal when you’re out driving and can’t stop wherever you want.
Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
