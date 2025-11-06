City and Land

This sculpture, By og Land (“City and Land”), was created by Nic Schiøll in 1952. It is one of two bronze figures that once stood at the end of the old bridge in Drammen. The other, Sjøen (“The Sea”), couldn’t be photographed today due to ongoing work nearby.



Both sculptures have now been returned to their place on new granite bases beside the new bridge. They were removed in 2022 during construction and carefully restored before being reinstalled in the autumn of 2025.



Together, they symbolize the sources of the city’s livelihood — the sea with its shipping and fishing, and the land with its farming and cultivation. When the railway was planned in 1866, the main goal was to connect the city’s hinterland more closely to both the town and the sea, creating trade and prosperity for the surrounding communities.



There was a lot of concern on social media when the sculptures were taken down. Many feared they would disappear forever, but the municipality had promised their return — this time placed a little lower, closer to the people crossing the bridge.