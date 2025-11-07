Previous
Fading Roses by okvalle
Photo 1773

Fading Roses

Among the golden leaves, the last remains of summer still cling to the branch — dry, wrinkled, and quiet.
Even in decay, there’s a kind of beauty, a soft echo of what once bloomed.
7th November 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

