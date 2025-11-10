Ulnes Church reflection

I drove a group of students from Mjøndalen school to the Brennabu camp school today. On the way, I knew I would pass Ulnes Church and hoped for a calm reflection in the water. I’ve photographed this place before, but the surface wasn’t as mirror-like back then.

Today the air was still and grey, with patches of fog along the way. After dropping off the students — and taking my required rest break — I stopped the bus for a moment and took this photo right from the door. A quiet reward for a long drive.