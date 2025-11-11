Operation Interflex – Homecoming

Today was all about the Armed Forces.

We picked up 141 Home Guard soldiers returning from Operation Interflex in the UK — a multinational training mission where Norwegian instructors help train Ukrainian officers and leaders.

After a long journey, they arrived at Cuben near Gardermoen, where family members waited for them. Hugs, smiles, and a few tears filled the air. We drivers were also invited to share lunch with them before the medal ceremony.



The medal they received today is the same one I was awarded in 2003 for my own service in Lebanon in 1982–83 — a small but powerful reminder of how generations of soldiers are connected through shared duty and experience.



A meaningful moment to witness — and an honour to take part in, even from behind the wheel.