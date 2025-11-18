Previous
Urban gull by okvalle
Urban gull

While waiting outside the Norwegian Opera House, I took a walk with my camera along the outlet of the Akerselva river.
A few young gulls were resting by the water, completely unfazed by my presence.

This one balanced calmly on one leg, like it had all the time in the world — a small moment of stillness in the middle of the city.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Oli Lindenskov
Gott fanga 👍😊
November 18th, 2025  
