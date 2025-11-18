Sign up
Photo 1784
Urban gull
While waiting outside the Norwegian Opera House, I took a walk with my camera along the outlet of the Akerselva river.
A few young gulls were resting by the water, completely unfazed by my presence.
This one balanced calmly on one leg, like it had all the time in the world — a small moment of stillness in the middle of the city.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
18th November 2025 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Gott fanga 👍😊
November 18th, 2025
