Winter light by Vigeland Park

While waiting for my tourists on the backside of Vigeland Park, I had a quiet moment alone with the camera. A light snowfall during the night had covered the landscape just enough to give it a pale, frosted look, already melting wherever the sun reached. In the shaded areas, the cold still held its grip.



In the background is Skøyen School, with students moving between the buildings and across the snowy field. A small winter glimpse in Oslo — one of those moments that comes and goes before you fully notice it.