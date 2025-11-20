Previous
Physalis at the windowsill by okvalle
Photo 1786

Physalis at the windowsill

I stayed indoors for today’s photo, turning to a small prop I’ve used before: a dried Physalis alkekengi. This time I opened one side of the lantern to reveal the wrinkled fruit inside, holding on to its colour long after the rest has faded.
I placed it in the windowsill so the low winter sun could shine through the delicate structure, and used the tiny built-in light on my EF-M 28mm macro to lift the shadows just a little.

A quiet moment, simple and still — but full of detail when you lean in close.
