Today’s photo came from home — and from a mind that wasn’t quite running at full speed.

After getting home far too late last night (I wasn’t in bed until around 02:30), I’ve been out of shape all day. So instead of going out to chase the light, I wandered around the apartment looking for something — anything — to photograph.



I ended up with these spools of sewing thread. I actually tried to find a sewing needle to stick into one of them, but that turned into exactly what people say: like searching for a needle in a haystack. So the thread had to stand on its own today.



Not a planned photo, not a dramatic subject — just a small detail from everyday life. But that is also part of this project: noticing what’s right in front of me, even on tired days.