NVIO Christmas Gathering

Tonight I attended the Christmas meeting in NVIO Drammen, our local veterans’ association. We shared a proper Norwegian Christmas meal, the kind that brings people together around familiar flavours and good conversation.



For me, this association is important — a place where we meet as equals, shaped by similar experiences even if our paths crossed at different times. This evening I spoke with someone who had served in the exact same area as I did, just a few years earlier. We exchanged stories, remembered the same Lebanese locals, and suddenly the years between us felt very small.



A good meal, good people, and a reminder of the quiet bonds that remain long after service is over.