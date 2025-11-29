Previous
NVIO Christmas Gathering by okvalle
Photo 1794

NVIO Christmas Gathering

Tonight I attended the Christmas meeting in NVIO Drammen, our local veterans’ association. We shared a proper Norwegian Christmas meal, the kind that brings people together around familiar flavours and good conversation.

For me, this association is important — a place where we meet as equals, shaped by similar experiences even if our paths crossed at different times. This evening I spoke with someone who had served in the exact same area as I did, just a few years earlier. We exchanged stories, remembered the same Lebanese locals, and suddenly the years between us felt very small.

A good meal, good people, and a reminder of the quiet bonds that remain long after service is over.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
491% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact