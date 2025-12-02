A Quiet Moment at the New Hospital

Yesterday I had to drive my wife to the doctor, and later to the new hospital. She was admitted right away, and after a night under observation and several examinations today, she was finally allowed to go home. The operation will take place in a couple of months, but it was a relief to get some clarity.



When I came to pick her up, I had a quiet moment to myself in the spacious corridor. That’s when I noticed this large wooden cat standing calmly among people passing by with suitcases and shopping bags. It felt like it was watching over the room — steady, gentle, and quietly present.



It felt right to photograph it. Maybe because I needed something grounded in a day that had been both long and a little unsettling. Something still and solid in the middle of all the clinical bustle.