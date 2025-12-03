Previous
A Lone King by okvalle
Photo 1799

A Lone King

After changing the battery in my car today, I took a small drive through Drammen to see if anything would catch my eye.
Down at Gamle Kirkeplass, this single chess piece stood there on its own — a lone white king abandoned on the damp autumn ground. I looked around for the rest of the set, but there was nothing. Just him.

Behind him rises Drammen Teater, one of the most beautiful theatres in Norway.
For a moment I wondered if there was a connection — a quiet scene, a solitary king waiting for a story to begin. Maybe “The King and I”, maybe something else entirely.

Either way, he made me stop. And that was enough.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
492% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact