A Lone King

After changing the battery in my car today, I took a small drive through Drammen to see if anything would catch my eye.

Down at Gamle Kirkeplass, this single chess piece stood there on its own — a lone white king abandoned on the damp autumn ground. I looked around for the rest of the set, but there was nothing. Just him.



Behind him rises Drammen Teater, one of the most beautiful theatres in Norway.

For a moment I wondered if there was a connection — a quiet scene, a solitary king waiting for a story to begin. Maybe “The King and I”, maybe something else entirely.



Either way, he made me stop. And that was enough.