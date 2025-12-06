Christmas Lights on Bragernes Torg

I went out this afternoon hoping to find something to photograph. My first idea was a small branch covered in interesting lichen and fungi, but the light had faded too much — so I brought it with me in the car, just in case it might work for tomorrow.



From there I headed into Drammen city centre, thinking the Christmas decorations might offer a few possibilities. With all the rain today, I knew the puddles would give good reflections, and that’s exactly what I found at Bragernes Torg.



The glowing decorations, the gift boxes and candy shapes, and the two iconic tower buildings reflected beautifully in the wet pavement. Bragernes Church is mostly hidden behind the installation, but you can still spot the spire in the background if you look closely.



This is what I ended up with today — a little December colour in the rain.