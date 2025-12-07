Schizophyllum commune

I picked this piece off a fallen branch during a short walk in the forest yesterday. At first glance I thought it was a kind of dried flower — the delicate folds and soft, petal-like shapes make it look almost ornamental.



Google later told me its real name: Schizophyllum commune, a surprisingly common fungus that I somehow hadn’t noticed before. Up close, though, it becomes something entirely different — intricate, decorative, almost sculptural.



It felt too beautiful to leave behind, so I brought it home and gave it the portrait it deserves.