Previous
Schizophyllum commune by okvalle
Photo 1803

Schizophyllum commune

I picked this piece off a fallen branch during a short walk in the forest yesterday. At first glance I thought it was a kind of dried flower — the delicate folds and soft, petal-like shapes make it look almost ornamental.

Google later told me its real name: Schizophyllum commune, a surprisingly common fungus that I somehow hadn’t noticed before. Up close, though, it becomes something entirely different — intricate, decorative, almost sculptural.

It felt too beautiful to leave behind, so I brought it home and gave it the portrait it deserves.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
493% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact