A Quiet December Bloom by okvalle
Photo 1804

A Quiet December Bloom

Today was supposed to be a day off, but it quickly turned into a practical one — refueling the bus, washing it, trying to sort out the 220V that refused to cooperate, and replacing the wiper blades while I was already at the workshop.
By the time I was done borrowing a power cable to vacuum the bus, the daylight had slipped away.

So my solution was simple: visit a flower shop and look for a moment of calm.

Among all the plants and decorations, this white hyacinth stood out — just beginning to bloom, glowing softly under the warm indoor lights. I liked how it rose above the cluster of unopened buds around it, as if it had quietly decided: today is my day.

A small December bloom, captured on a busy day that didn’t go quite as planned.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Christine Sztukowski ace
beautiful
December 8th, 2025  
