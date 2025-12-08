A Quiet December Bloom

Today was supposed to be a day off, but it quickly turned into a practical one — refueling the bus, washing it, trying to sort out the 220V that refused to cooperate, and replacing the wiper blades while I was already at the workshop.

By the time I was done borrowing a power cable to vacuum the bus, the daylight had slipped away.



So my solution was simple: visit a flower shop and look for a moment of calm.



Among all the plants and decorations, this white hyacinth stood out — just beginning to bloom, glowing softly under the warm indoor lights. I liked how it rose above the cluster of unopened buds around it, as if it had quietly decided: today is my day.



A small December bloom, captured on a busy day that didn’t go quite as planned.