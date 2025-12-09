Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1805
Sunset view from Norefjell Ski & Spa
Before heading back down the mountain, I stepped outside and watched the sun sink behind the snowy landscape. The sky softened into winter pastels, and the stillness of the moment felt like a quiet gift at the end of a long driving day.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2779
photos
55
followers
23
following
494% complete
View this month »
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
Latest from all albums
231
1802
1803
232
1804
46
233
1805
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
9th December 2025 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close