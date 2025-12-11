First Steps Into the Holiday Break

Today marked the last practical task before my Christmas holiday.

After cleaning the bus and delivering it to the MAN workshop in Drammen, I missed the connecting bus by just a few minutes. With nearly an hour to wait, I decided to walk the four kilometres to find another route home.



Along that walk I noticed this worn pedestrian symbol on the pavement — a small, quiet reminder of all the people who pass through the city every day. Somehow it felt fitting for the moment: the year slowing down, routines fading, and my own steps shifting from work mode into holiday rest.

