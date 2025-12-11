Previous
First Steps Into the Holiday Break by okvalle
Photo 1807

First Steps Into the Holiday Break

Today marked the last practical task before my Christmas holiday.
After cleaning the bus and delivering it to the MAN workshop in Drammen, I missed the connecting bus by just a few minutes. With nearly an hour to wait, I decided to walk the four kilometres to find another route home.

Along that walk I noticed this worn pedestrian symbol on the pavement — a small, quiet reminder of all the people who pass through the city every day. Somehow it felt fitting for the moment: the year slowing down, routines fading, and my own steps shifting from work mode into holiday rest.
