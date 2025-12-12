Previous
Miniature Fishing Trip by okvalle
Photo 1808

Miniature Fishing Trip

With the holiday finally here, I had time to slow down and create a tiny fishing adventure at home.
Moss from the garden became a forest floor, sand and stones formed a riverbank, and a small twig on land turned into a fallen log — while another drifted quietly through the water.

The entire scene plays out on a small plate on the dining table.
The fisherman seems perfectly content, even though his whole world fits between lunch and coffee.

Sometimes a miniature escape is more than enough to mark the beginning of a proper holiday.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years.
