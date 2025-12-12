Miniature Fishing Trip

With the holiday finally here, I had time to slow down and create a tiny fishing adventure at home.

Moss from the garden became a forest floor, sand and stones formed a riverbank, and a small twig on land turned into a fallen log — while another drifted quietly through the water.



The entire scene plays out on a small plate on the dining table.

The fisherman seems perfectly content, even though his whole world fits between lunch and coffee.



Sometimes a miniature escape is more than enough to mark the beginning of a proper holiday.

