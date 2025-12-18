Previous
Simple Light on a Wet Day by okvalle
Photo 1814

Simple Light on a Wet Day

A heavy, wet day called for a simple solution. I used a small seashell I’ve photographed before, placed on the garden table, with a string of lights in the background to add a quiet glow. Sometimes that’s all it takes.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Ole Kristian Valle

Photo Details

