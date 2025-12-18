Sign up
Previous
Photo 1814
Simple Light on a Wet Day
A heavy, wet day called for a simple solution. I used a small seashell I’ve photographed before, placed on the garden table, with a string of lights in the background to add a quiet glow. Sometimes that’s all it takes.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
18th December 2025 2:09pm
