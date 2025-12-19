Previous
Watching Strømsø by okvalle
Watching Strømsø

I parked the car on Strømsø and looked up.

This mural has been here for a while, but today I noticed how it seemed to watch over the place — calm, expressionless, and impossible to ignore.

I took a moment to include the reflection in the roof of a parked car. It felt right to let the city echo itself, even in something as ordinary as polished metal.

Street art often demands attention. This one doesn’t shout — it simply stays.
Ole Kristian Valle

I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years.
Joan Robillard ace
Great reflection
December 19th, 2025  
