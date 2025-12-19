Watching Strømsø

I parked the car on Strømsø and looked up.



This mural has been here for a while, but today I noticed how it seemed to watch over the place — calm, expressionless, and impossible to ignore.



I took a moment to include the reflection in the roof of a parked car. It felt right to let the city echo itself, even in something as ordinary as polished metal.



Street art often demands attention. This one doesn’t shout — it simply stays.