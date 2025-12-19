Sign up
Previous
Photo 1815
Watching Strømsø
I parked the car on Strømsø and looked up.
This mural has been here for a while, but today I noticed how it seemed to watch over the place — calm, expressionless, and impossible to ignore.
I took a moment to include the reflection in the roof of a parked car. It felt right to let the city echo itself, even in something as ordinary as polished metal.
Street art often demands attention. This one doesn’t shout — it simply stays.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1810
1811
1812
1813
238
1814
1815
239
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
19th December 2025 2:38pm
Privacy
Joan Robillard
ace
Great reflection
December 19th, 2025
