When plans fall apart by okvalle
When plans fall apart

The day didn’t quite go as planned.
We were heading out to the shopping centre, and I had ideas for photos there, but traffic was chaotic, parking impossible, and time slipped away from us.

A few days ago, while photographing at Bragernes Square, I picked up three chestnuts from the ground, thinking they might come in handy one day. That day turned out to be today.

I placed them on the garden table together with a few old leaves — one of them the same leaf I photographed yesterday — and added a small string of lights I’ve been carrying in my camera bag lately.

Sometimes the image doesn’t come from chasing a plan, but from working with what’s already at hand.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
