When plans fall apart
The day didn’t quite go as planned.
We were heading out to the shopping centre, and I had ideas for photos there, but traffic was chaotic, parking impossible, and time slipped away from us.
A few days ago, while photographing at Bragernes Square, I picked up three chestnuts from the ground, thinking they might come in handy one day. That day turned out to be today.
I placed them on the garden table together with a few old leaves — one of them the same leaf I photographed yesterday — and added a small string of lights I’ve been carrying in my camera bag lately.
Sometimes the image doesn’t come from chasing a plan, but from working with what’s already at hand.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
365
22nd December 2025
