The ugly Christmas tree by okvalle
Photo 1819

The ugly Christmas tree

It had snowed just a little overnight, and the day was heavy and overcast.
I was wondering what to photograph when I remembered a nearby place where they sell Christmas trees.

A family had just bought a tree and was on their way out. I started chatting with the woman selling the trees and told her a bit about my daily photo project. She smiled and asked if I wanted to see the ugliest Christmas tree they had.

It really was ugly — though some of its branches had already been sacrificed for decorations. She told me that every year there are customers who are incredibly picky: the tree is too crooked, the branches too sparse, the shape not quite right. That’s when she says she has just the tree for them — and shows this one.

I couldn’t resist the story. And of course, I had to take a picture of the ugly Christmas tree.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
