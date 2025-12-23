The ugly Christmas tree

It had snowed just a little overnight, and the day was heavy and overcast.

I was wondering what to photograph when I remembered a nearby place where they sell Christmas trees.



A family had just bought a tree and was on their way out. I started chatting with the woman selling the trees and told her a bit about my daily photo project. She smiled and asked if I wanted to see the ugliest Christmas tree they had.



It really was ugly — though some of its branches had already been sacrificed for decorations. She told me that every year there are customers who are incredibly picky: the tree is too crooked, the branches too sparse, the shape not quite right. That’s when she says she has just the tree for them — and shows this one.



I couldn’t resist the story. And of course, I had to take a picture of the ugly Christmas tree.