Christmas Day by okvalle
Christmas Day

We’ve been searching for matooke for several days, and today a delivery finally arrived at the small Indian shop in Strømsø.
My wife wasn’t completely happy with the first bunch she saw — it wasn’t ripe enough. She went through them carefully, one by one, until she found something she could work with.

On the table there’s a small selection of food from Uganda.
So now we can finally celebrate Christmas the Ugandan way — on the first day of Christmas. Yesterday was typically Norwegian food. My way of seeing it is simple: we both get to have our favourite food for Christmas.

In Norway, Christmas Eve is the main celebration.
In Uganda, it’s Christmas Day.
