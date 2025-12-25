Christmas Day

We’ve been searching for matooke for several days, and today a delivery finally arrived at the small Indian shop in Strømsø.

My wife wasn’t completely happy with the first bunch she saw — it wasn’t ripe enough. She went through them carefully, one by one, until she found something she could work with.



On the table there’s a small selection of food from Uganda.

So now we can finally celebrate Christmas the Ugandan way — on the first day of Christmas. Yesterday was typically Norwegian food. My way of seeing it is simple: we both get to have our favourite food for Christmas.



In Norway, Christmas Eve is the main celebration.

In Uganda, it’s Christmas Day.