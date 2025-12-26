Previous
Old Skoger Church by okvalle
Photo 1822

Old Skoger Church

I needed to get out for a bit today, so I took a short drive to Skoger, where the light was still generous — unlike in town, where the sun sits too low and the shadows turn hard and contrasty.

This is Old Skoger Church, one of the places I keep returning to. It’s among the oldest churches in the Drammen region, with origins dating back to around 1200–1220. A long church built in stone and timber, it was originally dedicated to St. Olav. In 1748, a lightning strike caused severe damage and led to major repairs and changes in the years that followed. A larger restoration was completed in 1926, helping preserve its historical character.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
499% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact