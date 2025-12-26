Old Skoger Church

I needed to get out for a bit today, so I took a short drive to Skoger, where the light was still generous — unlike in town, where the sun sits too low and the shadows turn hard and contrasty.



This is Old Skoger Church, one of the places I keep returning to. It’s among the oldest churches in the Drammen region, with origins dating back to around 1200–1220. A long church built in stone and timber, it was originally dedicated to St. Olav. In 1748, a lightning strike caused severe damage and led to major repairs and changes in the years that followed. A larger restoration was completed in 1926, helping preserve its historical character.