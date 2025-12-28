From Laos to Norway

Today I stayed at home.

Instead of going out, I spent some time in the kitchen roasting coffee.



This batch is from Laos – not my favorite origin, but from a small leftover stock I bought cheaply some time ago. I usually reserve this coffee for my automatic machine. When I really want to slow down, I prefer African beans, brewed by hand.



While the beans cooled, the whole house filled with the smell of freshly roasted coffee.



For today’s photo, I used the coffee I roasted and an espresso cup I received as a gift from my daughter a few years ago.

A small meeting between Laos and Norway, right on my kitchen table.