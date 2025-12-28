Previous
From Laos to Norway by okvalle
From Laos to Norway

Today I stayed at home.
Instead of going out, I spent some time in the kitchen roasting coffee.

This batch is from Laos – not my favorite origin, but from a small leftover stock I bought cheaply some time ago. I usually reserve this coffee for my automatic machine. When I really want to slow down, I prefer African beans, brewed by hand.

While the beans cooled, the whole house filled with the smell of freshly roasted coffee.

For today’s photo, I used the coffee I roasted and an espresso cup I received as a gift from my daughter a few years ago.
A small meeting between Laos and Norway, right on my kitchen table.
Ole Kristian Valle

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Delightful, I love that cup!
December 28th, 2025  
