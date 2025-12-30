Listening from the shadow side

Standing on the shaded side of the river, looking across toward Bragernes and the winter sun.

In the foreground is River Harp – A Song for Nøkken, one half of a two-part artwork by Louise Bertelsen, Po Shu Wang and Trimpin.

A matching globe stands on the opposite riverbank. Together they respond to movement on Ypsilon Bridge, transforming footsteps and crossings into sound — a quiet, harp-like echo over the water.



I’ve photographed these globes before, but it’s been a long while.

Seen again now, in winter light and stillness, they feel less like an object and more like a listener — tuned to the rhythm of the city.