Listening from the shadow side by okvalle
Photo 1826

Standing on the shaded side of the river, looking across toward Bragernes and the winter sun.
In the foreground is River Harp – A Song for Nøkken, one half of a two-part artwork by Louise Bertelsen, Po Shu Wang and Trimpin.
A matching globe stands on the opposite riverbank. Together they respond to movement on Ypsilon Bridge, transforming footsteps and crossings into sound — a quiet, harp-like echo over the water.

I’ve photographed these globes before, but it’s been a long while.
Seen again now, in winter light and stillness, they feel less like an object and more like a listener — tuned to the rhythm of the city.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Ole Kristian Valle

Dorothy ace
This looks and “sounds” amazing!
December 30th, 2025  
