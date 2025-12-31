Between winters

I had no clear plan for today’s image when I drove down to my old workplace to read my driver card, clearing it before starting again after the holidays.



I took a short detour through the harbour area by the customs house and saw the icebreaker Thor III lying at her usual berth. So far this winter, there has been no need for her services. Normally she cuts a navigable channel for ship traffic into the port of Drammen, but the fjord has yet to freeze.



Around 70–75% of all car imports to Norway pass through Drammen harbour. This year has been a record one, likely driven by upcoming changes in VAT regulations for electric vehicles from January 2026. Many people chose to buy before the new year.



With this image, I complete five full years of my daily project — without missing a single day.