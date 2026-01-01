Previous
January 1st by okvalle
The first image of the year, taken at Bragernes beach.
People are out walking in the bright winter light of New Year’s Day. A boy stands by the water with his mother — or perhaps his grandmother — feeding the birds that so often gather here.

This is a place I return to again and again. Not to repeat myself, but to see what it offers today. I had no real plan, but when I noticed the quiet exchange between the child and the birds, the photograph presented itself.

A gentle beginning — to a new year, and to my sixth year of this daily project.

The Christmas break is almost over. Tomorrow I’ll head to Oslo to pick up my bus. Not quite a working day, but a preparation — the pause before my first assignment on Sunday.
